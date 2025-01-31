Another Karpenko-Kary lecturer accused of unethical behavior towards female students

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25834 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67092 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102808 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124171 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130008 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106777 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103332 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93213 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112728 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107177 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130009 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162898 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7981 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107180 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112729 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138660 views
Another Karpenko-Kary lecturer accused of unethical behavior towards female students

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25701 views

Yuriy Vysotsky, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv, is accused of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries. This was stated by actors Serhiy Volosovets and Ostap Vakulyuk.

Yuriy Vysotsky, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv, is accused of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries. This is stated by actors Serhiy Volosovets and Ostap Vakulyuk, UNN reports.

Details

"Bilous is not the only one. Or another celebrity. Among the posts, from time to time, a well-known name slipped through the cracks. But they tactfully avoided accusations against him. Yuri Vysotsky. A man who brought countless students into the theater and film world. But no one said a word about the master's psychological influence on his students. This happened both in the courses before I entered and after I graduated. But I will talk about my course because I saw it with my own eyes," Volosovets wrote.

He also spoke about the outdated teaching methods of the Honored Artist, which caused fear even after graduation.

"After graduation, several graduates, including me, were invited to a non-governmental theater. It was an interesting production, the roles were analyzed in detail, the play was performed several times, and I invited Yuriy Pylypovych to our performance - he was a master, after all. My colleagues almost beat me up for such a prank. Even after graduation, graduates are afraid of their master. He has such a powerful teaching method," Volosovets added.

According to him, demands for girls to lose or gain weight or statements about the lack of talent of a particular student are common conversations during the educational process.

"Not at once, but somewhere in the excerpts, we began to notice it for sure. From time to time, Yurii Pylypovych would choose his favorite student for a day of rehearsals and sit next to him on the right side. He would say: "Let's see what they will play for us," referring to the students who had prepared excerpts for the show or sketches. And during the show, or during the discussion, there were bursts of energy/emotional outbursts accompanied by putting hands on the girl's knees or a tight hug. Clearly, the girl was showing emotions of dissatisfaction at that moment, but she could not say so openly. He didn't grab her ass and offer to take down the photo. If this is a pedagogical approach to female students, correct me. But kissing and hugging is crossing the line," the actor writes.

The actor Ostap Vakulyuk wrote that he recalls how Vysotsky liked to talk about the power of "our pedagogy," how much better and more effective it was than the European one, and later demonstrated his "pedagogy" in practice.

"I'll do everything possible to keep you out of art!" or ‘Sometimes certain people are superfluous in art and need to be pushed,’ "You have too positive a view of life, but that's okay, we'll change it..." - is something I heard him say more than once. Another technique of so-called pedagogy that Vysotsky liked to use when, for example, he saw that his threats and manipulations were no longer effective was ignoring: as if you did not exist. You show a sketch with your classmates, and he tells them all about some wishes, comments, and suggestions, but you don't hear a word. And this could go on for weeks-a kind of punishment by silence. And in those moments when he broke his silence about you, he would say, "Everyone praises that Vakulyuk so much... Well, is there really something in him?" Vakulyuk notes.

Vakulyuk also noted, speaking of the lecturer, that during the Revolution of Dignity, "the more the situation on the Maidan escalated, the more he began to say that every revolution is evil and that everything happens because, and I quote: "Guys, they don't want to break up the race." At the same time, Vysotsky did not hide his admiration for Putin and the fact that he is a strong leader.

Recall

A lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous was suspended from working at the university. He was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to female students.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising