Another Karpenko-Kary lecturer accused of unethical behavior towards female students

Yuriy Vysotsky, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv, is accused of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries. This is stated by actors Serhiy Volosovets and Ostap Vakulyuk, UNN reports.

"Bilous is not the only one. Or another celebrity. Among the posts, from time to time, a well-known name slipped through the cracks. But they tactfully avoided accusations against him. Yuri Vysotsky. A man who brought countless students into the theater and film world. But no one said a word about the master's psychological influence on his students. This happened both in the courses before I entered and after I graduated. But I will talk about my course because I saw it with my own eyes," Volosovets wrote.

He also spoke about the outdated teaching methods of the Honored Artist, which caused fear even after graduation.

"After graduation, several graduates, including me, were invited to a non-governmental theater. It was an interesting production, the roles were analyzed in detail, the play was performed several times, and I invited Yuriy Pylypovych to our performance - he was a master, after all. My colleagues almost beat me up for such a prank. Even after graduation, graduates are afraid of their master. He has such a powerful teaching method," Volosovets added.

According to him, demands for girls to lose or gain weight or statements about the lack of talent of a particular student are common conversations during the educational process.

"Not at once, but somewhere in the excerpts, we began to notice it for sure. From time to time, Yurii Pylypovych would choose his favorite student for a day of rehearsals and sit next to him on the right side. He would say: "Let's see what they will play for us," referring to the students who had prepared excerpts for the show or sketches. And during the show, or during the discussion, there were bursts of energy/emotional outbursts accompanied by putting hands on the girl's knees or a tight hug. Clearly, the girl was showing emotions of dissatisfaction at that moment, but she could not say so openly. He didn't grab her ass and offer to take down the photo. If this is a pedagogical approach to female students, correct me. But kissing and hugging is crossing the line," the actor writes.

The actor Ostap Vakulyuk wrote that he recalls how Vysotsky liked to talk about the power of "our pedagogy," how much better and more effective it was than the European one, and later demonstrated his "pedagogy" in practice.

"I'll do everything possible to keep you out of art!" or ‘Sometimes certain people are superfluous in art and need to be pushed,’ "You have too positive a view of life, but that's okay, we'll change it..." - is something I heard him say more than once. Another technique of so-called pedagogy that Vysotsky liked to use when, for example, he saw that his threats and manipulations were no longer effective was ignoring: as if you did not exist. You show a sketch with your classmates, and he tells them all about some wishes, comments, and suggestions, but you don't hear a word. And this could go on for weeks-a kind of punishment by silence. And in those moments when he broke his silence about you, he would say, "Everyone praises that Vakulyuk so much... Well, is there really something in him?" Vakulyuk notes.

Vakulyuk also noted, speaking of the lecturer, that during the Revolution of Dignity, "the more the situation on the Maidan escalated, the more he began to say that every revolution is evil and that everything happens because, and I quote: "Guys, they don't want to break up the race." At the same time, Vysotsky did not hide his admiration for Putin and the fact that he is a strong leader.

