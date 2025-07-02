Another group of Ukrainian teenagers has been returned from Russian occupation - Yermak

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15836 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 18856 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 23692 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 31895 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 34140 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 45541 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 84090 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 40711 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46113 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98764 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
5m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 29330 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya MatvienkoJuly 2, 07:17 AM • 26033 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 65032 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory10:07 AM • 20818 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 29290 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15836 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 14281 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 29588 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98764 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 111128 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 2746 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 3455 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 8001 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 65244 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 43593 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Another group of Ukrainian teenagers has been returned from Russian occupation - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Ukraine has returned a group of teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The children were under pressure, without access to Ukrainian education, and under threat of mobilization.

Another group of Ukrainian teenagers has been returned from Russian occupation - Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, a group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory was returned. This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, another group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory was returned. For the last three years, they lived under pressure — without access to Ukrainian education, under the threat of mobilization, searches, bullying for their pro-Ukrainian position. Among them is a girl who was threatened with violence for refusing to wear Russian symbols, a boy whose grandmother hid him at home so as not to send him to a Russian school, and a child who survived the Kakhovka HPP explosion and repeated interrogations on the way home.

- the message says.

He reported that the children are currently safe.

"I thank the Save Ukraine team and all partners who helped save our children. We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all Ukrainian children," Yermak added.

Addition

Ukraine did not receive information about the return of 339 children abducted by the occupiers from the list handed over to the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Ombudsman Lubinets stated that communication with the Russian Federation takes place through intermediaries, but the return of children from the territory of Russia is an extremely difficult process.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Kakhovka Dam
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9