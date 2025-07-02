Another group of Ukrainian teenagers has been returned from Russian occupation - Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, a group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory was returned. This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, another group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory was returned. For the last three years, they lived under pressure — without access to Ukrainian education, under the threat of mobilization, searches, bullying for their pro-Ukrainian position. Among them is a girl who was threatened with violence for refusing to wear Russian symbols, a boy whose grandmother hid him at home so as not to send him to a Russian school, and a child who survived the Kakhovka HPP explosion and repeated interrogations on the way home. - the message says.

He reported that the children are currently safe.

"I thank the Save Ukraine team and all partners who helped save our children. We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all Ukrainian children," Yermak added.

Addition

Ukraine did not receive information about the return of 339 children abducted by the occupiers from the list handed over to the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Ombudsman Lubinets stated that communication with the Russian Federation takes place through intermediaries, but the return of children from the territory of Russia is an extremely difficult process.