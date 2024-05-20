Another drowned man found in the Tisza: found 10 meters from the Romanian shore

Romanian border guards found another drowned man in the Tisza River, the eighth since the beginning of May. The body was found 10 meters from the Romanian shore. UNN reports this with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The body was found under a railroad bridge between Hrushevo (Ukraine) and Cimpulung la Tisa (Romania).

According to the State Border Guard Service, this is the eighth drowning man to attempt to cross the river since the beginning of May.

The agency warned that illegal crossing of the border by river can be dangerous to life and health.

Earlier, the SBGS reported 30 casesof people attempting to cross the Tisa border.