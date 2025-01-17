Another attempt to arrest former Defense Ministry official: Poltava court fails to impose a preventive measure due to prosecutor's absence

On Friday, the Zhovtnevyi District Court of Poltava failed to impose a pre-trial restraint on the former head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Liev, because the prosecutor - in fact, the prosecution itself - did not appear at the hearing. Liev reported this on his Facebook page , emphasizing that the suspicion of alleged embezzlement of property and obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was completely unfounded, UNN reports.

At 10:00, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Poltava scheduled a hearing on the prosecutor's motion to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention for 2 months. The suspicion is completely unfounded, and the prosecutor's written request for such a tough measure of restraint is not motivated (there is no risk of absconding or risk of influencing the investigation). The prosecutor did not come to the hearing. The hearing was postponed due to the prosecutor's absence. As of Monday, 13:15 - Liev wrote.

Oleksandr Liev's lawyer, Markiyan Bem, emphasized that the defense was fully prepared for the hearing and had substantiated counterarguments both to the charges and to the preventive measure. At the same time, he added that he was surprised that the prosecution did not appear at the hearing, although it had requested an urgent hearing.

Obviously, the prosecutor does not consider this case to be so urgent. Or, in our opinion, the prosecutor does not consider, does not see any urgency in considering that motion and does not see any urgency in demanding a preventive measure in the form of detention. I think this is a clear indication, a clear argument in our favor. This behavior of the prosecutor is improper, because if, for example, Oleksandr is alone, if he has a problem, he cannot come. So there are several prosecutors in the criminal proceedings and it is always possible to increase the number of prosecutors in the proceedings - the lawyer said in an exclusive comment to UNN.

According to the investigation, Oleksandr Liev is involved in the supply of low-quality machine guns. In turn, Liev denies the allegations.