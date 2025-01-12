Another attack on Antonivka: occupants' drone wounds local resident

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136679 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129586 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164647 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159069 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104294 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113874 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117110 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 66840 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122947 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121285 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 59961 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 74190 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187164 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176548 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122947 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140535 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132356 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149780 views
Another attack on Antonivka: occupants' drone wounds local resident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25192 views

Enemy troops attacked Antonivka in Kherson region using a drone. The 53-year-old man was seriously injured and hospitalized with a concussion and a fracture.

The forces of the aggressor country attacked Kherson region. The victim is known. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, at about 22:00, another attack was recorded in Antonivka, Kherson region, by the enemy military, who used a drone to drop explosives.

Unfortunately, as a result of the incident, the 53-year-old man sustained serious injuries, including concussion, a fractured tibia and damage to the soft tissues of his legs from shrapnel.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is under medical supervision.

Recall

Earlier today, terrorists shelled Antonivka, where two men aged 21 and 1 were wounded. According to the information, the victims sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition was assessed as moderate by doctors.

Russian troops shelled Kherson: power grid damaged, blackouts occur12.01.25, 15:03 • 30850 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

