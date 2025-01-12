Another attack on Antonivka: occupants' drone wounds local resident

The forces of the aggressor country attacked Kherson region. The victim is known. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, at about 22:00, another attack was recorded in Antonivka, Kherson region, by the enemy military, who used a drone to drop explosives.

Unfortunately, as a result of the incident, the 53-year-old man sustained serious injuries, including concussion, a fractured tibia and damage to the soft tissues of his legs from shrapnel.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is under medical supervision.

Recall

Earlier today, terrorists shelled Antonivka, where two men aged 21 and 1 were wounded. According to the information, the victims sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition was assessed as moderate by doctors.

