Andriy Yarmolenko revealed when he will hang up his boots and made a shocking statement about one of his coaches

Legendary midfielder of Kyiv Dynamo and the Ukrainian national team Andriy Yarmolenko clarified everything and frankly admitted whether he will play for Kyiv next year. This is reported by UNN, with reference to Andriy's interview, which he gave to a Polish YouTube channel.

So, the 36-year-old footballer was asked about his current health. Andriy immediately began to talk about whether he would end his career this year.

At the moment, I think this is my last season. We'll see what happens, but at the moment, that's what I think. - said Yarmolenko.

In addition, Polish media asked him how it was working with their compatriot, the coach. Andriy somewhat surprised them with his statement.

To be honest, he is the worst coach in my life. Of course, I'm joking. In fact, he is very easy to work with because he is a good professional. We talk a lot with him about football, about tactics. For me, he is a good person, a good coach. It is always easy to work with a good professional. - summarized the player.

By the way, this season Andriy Yarmolenko played 20 matches, in which he scored 4 goals.

