Andriy Yarmolenko revealed when he will hang up his boots and made a shocking statement about one of his coaches

12:59 PM • 2292 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 9216 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 24450 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 14283 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 16972 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 25221 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 61589 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 32902 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31044 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29248 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 32204 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 33795 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 79384 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 45762 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 32294 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 24450 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 61589 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 59965 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 62897 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 73422 views
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 10618 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 11066 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 31902 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 47591 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 42561 views
Andriy Yarmolenko revealed when he will hang up his boots and made a shocking statement about one of his coaches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Andriy Yarmolenko stated that this season will likely be his last in his career. The footballer also spoke about his coach, calling him the worst in his life, but then added that it was a joke.

Andriy Yarmolenko revealed when he will hang up his boots and made a shocking statement about one of his coaches

Legendary midfielder of Kyiv Dynamo and the Ukrainian national team Andriy Yarmolenko clarified everything and frankly admitted whether he will play for Kyiv next year. This is reported by UNN, with reference to Andriy's interview, which he gave to a Polish YouTube channel.

So, the 36-year-old footballer was asked about his current health. Andriy immediately began to talk about whether he would end his career this year.

At the moment, I think this is my last season. We'll see what happens, but at the moment, that's what I think.

- said Yarmolenko.

In addition, Polish media asked him how it was working with their compatriot, the coach. Andriy somewhat surprised them with his statement.

To be honest, he is the worst coach in my life. Of course, I'm joking. In fact, he is very easy to work with because he is a good professional. We talk a lot with him about football, about tactics. For me, he is a good person, a good coach. It is always easy to work with a good professional.

- summarized the player.

By the way, this season Andriy Yarmolenko played 20 matches, in which he scored 4 goals.

Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenians in the first round of Euro 202622.01.26, 19:14 • 2626 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine