Andriy Sybiga discusses support for Ukraine with Belgian Foreign Minister

Sibiga discussed with the Belgian Foreign Minister support for Ukraine in various aspects. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Hajia Labib.

Had a good and friendly conversation with my Belgian colleague Haja Labib. Thanked Belgium for its support, military assistance, the decision to accelerate the delivery of F-16s, and the significant progress in Ukraine's accession to the EU during the Belgian presidency. - said Andriy Sybiga.

The Foreign Minister expressed confidence in Minister Labib's continued support and reaffirmed the importance of further cooperation between Ukraine and Belgium.

Sibiga discussed with Norwegian Foreign Minister ways to strengthen long-term assistance and expand defense cooperation