Andriy Sybiga discusses support for Ukraine with Belgian Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister had a phone conversation with his Belgian counterpart. They discussed support for Ukraine.
Sibiga discussed with the Belgian Foreign Minister support for Ukraine in various aspects. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Hajia Labib.
Had a good and friendly conversation with my Belgian colleague Haja Labib. Thanked Belgium for its support, military assistance, the decision to accelerate the delivery of F-16s, and the significant progress in Ukraine's accession to the EU during the Belgian presidency.
The Foreign Minister expressed confidence in Minister Labib's continued support and reaffirmed the importance of further cooperation between Ukraine and Belgium.
