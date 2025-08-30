Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source

illustrative photo

An assassination attempt on Andriy Parubiy was made in Lviv, sources of UNN in law enforcement agencies reported.

Details

According to the interlocutor, the politician's current condition is unknown.

Information will be updated.

Faryon murder case: court extends Zinchenko's arrest

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

An assassination attempt using a combat grenade was made against Parubiy that same year. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.