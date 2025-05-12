Andriy Matyukha: investments in education, technology and youth support

Andrii Valeriyovych Matyukha is an entrepreneur and the president of Favbet Foundation, a charitable organization implementing social initiatives in the fields of education, digital inclusion, and youth support. One of the foundation’s key priorities is to create opportunities for children and teenagers to realize their potential through educational programs, access to technology, and sports infrastructure, reports UNN.

Education, Sports, and Social Integration

One of the foundation’s large-scale initiatives is the Superhero Club, part of the broader Favbet Kids program. In 2023, the project was recognized at the national communications awards in Ukraine. Its work focuses on three main areas: IT Kids, Power in Knowledge, and Stronger Together.

Through this program, hundreds of teenagers attend sports clubs—such as boxing and basketball—free of charge, over 5,500 schoolchildren have received school supplies, and children from vulnerable communities have gained access to basic programming courses.

According to Andrii Matyukha, such initiatives help build the foundation for a responsible and self-sufficient generation.

Expanding Digital Access in Rural Regions

Even before the full-scale invasion, Favbet Foundation launched a project to modernize rural libraries, transforming them into digital access points. In partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Office of the President of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Library Association, the foundation equipped libraries in 15 regions with over 4,300 computers.

This initiative gave thousands of people in rural communities access to educational platforms and online resources. It has significantly contributed to digital inclusion and the development of underserved areas where access to technology was previously limited or nonexistent.

Cultural Initiatives: Preserving Sports Heritage

In 2023, at the initiative of Andrii Matyukha, the Ukrainian translation of the biography of Darijo Srna—a Croatian footballer and former player for FC Shakhtar Donetsk—was published. While primarily a sports-focused project, it was also seen as a contribution to preserving the memory of key figures and milestones in Ukraine’s contemporary sports history.

Equal Access to Knowledge: A Right, Not a Privilege

Andrii Matyukha has consistently emphasized that education should be a basic right for every child—not a privilege. His foundation views investment in educational programs as a long-term strategy for strengthening Ukrainian society.

"We are building a future where every child will have equal access to knowledge and opportunity. Because education is the most important investment in the future of a strong and independent Ukraine. We have no right to leave anyone behind in this transformation—knowledge must be accessible to all, not as a privilege, but as a fundamental right," says Andrii Valeriyovych Matyukha.