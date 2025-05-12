Andriy Matyukha: investments in education, technology and youth support

$41.550.04
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6496 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10393 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15211 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18232 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22786 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30469 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31686 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64159 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33737 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36610 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6496 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64159 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79858 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74024 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96310 views
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50497 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36162 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43008 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123544 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70886 views
Andriy Matyukha: investments in education, technology and youth support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Andriy Matyukha Foundation implements projects for education, sports and digital inclusion of youth. Libraries in 15 regions of Ukraine have been provided with computers.

Andriy Matyukha: investments in education, technology and youth support

Andrii Valeriyovych Matyukha is an entrepreneur and the president of Favbet Foundation, a charitable organization implementing social initiatives in the fields of education, digital inclusion, and youth support. One of the foundation’s key priorities is to create opportunities for children and teenagers to realize their potential through educational programs, access to technology, and sports infrastructure, reports UNN.

Education, Sports, and Social Integration

One of the foundation’s large-scale initiatives is the Superhero Club, part of the broader Favbet Kids program. In 2023, the project was recognized at the national communications awards in Ukraine. Its work focuses on three main areas: IT Kids, Power in Knowledge, and Stronger Together.

Through this program, hundreds of teenagers attend sports clubs—such as boxing and basketball—free of charge, over 5,500 schoolchildren have received school supplies, and children from vulnerable communities have gained access to basic programming courses.

According to Andrii Matyukha, such initiatives help build the foundation for a responsible and self-sufficient generation.

Expanding Digital Access in Rural Regions

Even before the full-scale invasion, Favbet Foundation launched a project to modernize rural libraries, transforming them into digital access points. In partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Office of the President of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Library Association, the foundation equipped libraries in 15 regions with over 4,300 computers.

This initiative gave thousands of people in rural communities access to educational platforms and online resources. It has significantly contributed to digital inclusion and the development of underserved areas where access to technology was previously limited or nonexistent.

Cultural Initiatives: Preserving Sports Heritage

In 2023, at the initiative of Andrii Matyukha, the Ukrainian translation of the biography of Darijo Srna—a Croatian footballer and former player for FC Shakhtar Donetsk—was published. While primarily a sports-focused project, it was also seen as a contribution to preserving the memory of key figures and milestones in Ukraine’s contemporary sports history.

Equal Access to Knowledge: A Right, Not a Privilege

Andrii Matyukha has consistently emphasized that education should be a basic right for every child—not a privilege. His foundation views investment in educational programs as a long-term strategy for strengthening Ukrainian society.

"We are building a future where every child will have equal access to knowledge and opportunity. Because education is the most important investment in the future of a strong and independent Ukraine. We have no right to leave anyone behind in this transformation—knowledge must be accessible to all, not as a privilege, but as a fundamental right," says Andrii Valeriyovych Matyukha.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
