Andriy Bilous can only be suspended from work in the theater after a court ruling - KCGA

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Andriy Bilous can only be suspended from work in the theater after a court ruling - KCGA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41517 views

Andriy Bilous returned to work at the Young Theater after allegations of harassment. The KCGA explained that a decision of the investigating judge based on the request of the investigator or prosecutor is required for suspension.

Andriy Bilous can only be suspended from work in the theater after a court ruling - KCGA

Director Andriy Bilous, who was accused of harassment, has returned to work at the Young Theater after a high-profile scandal. The Department of Culture of the Kyiv City State Administration explained why he was not removed from his duties, writes UNN with reference to the city state administration.

"The Labor Code does not provide for automatic suspension in connection with the opening of criminal proceedings. At the same time, according to Article 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, suspension from office is carried out on the basis of a ruling of the investigating judge issued at the request of the investigator or prosecutor," the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

Therefore, the Department, as the governing body, cannot independently remove the head from performing his duties based only on the fact of the opening of criminal proceedings. This requires a ruling from the investigating judge, which can be issued at the request of the investigator or prosecutor, the Kyiv City State Administration added. 

Bilous's case

On February 5, 2025, Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Kyiv National University named after Karpenko-Kary and director of the "Young Theater", was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to students and colleagues. After appeals from students and actresses about harassment by Bilous, the university began an internal investigation. In total, the case involved appeals from 46 theater employees.

On February 14, 2025, the Department created a commission to verify the information presented in these appeals.

On March 10, 2025, the investigative department of the Shevchenkivskyi Department of the National Police of Kyiv launched a pre-trial investigation.

On March 12, 2025, the commission submitted proposals to the Department of Culture, including the termination of the contract with the teacher and director on the grounds of loss of confidence in him. However, dismissal with the wording "loss of confidence" is possible only if the employee's actions are directly related to working with material assets.

The Department of Culture has repeatedly stated its principled position on the inadmissibility of any manifestations of harassment and discrimination in cultural institutions, however, it currently has no legal grounds to suspend or dismiss Andriy Bilous. Understanding the situation, the Department of Culture stated that it is constantly monitoring the observance of the rights and freedoms of cultural workers. In particular, this concerns the unjustified removal of performances from the theater's repertoire with their participation or the reduction of showings of these performances. The Department also emphasized that it is monitoring the preservation of the level of wages.

Earlier, UNN wrote that director Bilous returned to the Young Theater after the harassment scandal.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

