An unnamed Ukrainian official criticized the "sham delegation" of Russians - Telegraph

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
03:59 PM • 75748 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:31 PM • 78072 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 51545 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 64734 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 63211 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 104753 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 76159 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 63966 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 160785 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172040 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
93%
748mm
Popular news

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

May 16, 10:57 AM • 19667 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45445 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 35868 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28022 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14160 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:59 PM • 75782 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 78109 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 289923 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 280333 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 341563 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14587 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28510 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 36332 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45880 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 102217 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

An unnamed Ukrainian official criticized the "sham delegation" of Russians - Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

An anonymous Ukrainian official said that Russia sent a delegation to the peace talks in Istanbul that had no intention of negotiating. Without decisive steps to force the Russian Federation into real negotiations, it is impossible.

An unnamed Ukrainian official criticized the "sham delegation" of Russians - Telegraph

A Ukrainian official, who decided not to reveal his name, stated that Russia sent a "fictitious delegation" to the peace talks in Istanbul. He emphasized that without decisive and painful steps, Russia cannot be forced to engage in real negotiations, reports The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

I think that the Russian delegation was fictitious, without any real intention to negotiate, except to repeat their demands and explore whether Ukraine is ready to make more concessions

– said the official.

He added that despite the good statements from the Europeans, only real steps can change Russia's approach and force it to agree to real negotiations.

It is good that we have good statements from the Europeans, but without decisive and painful steps, we will not force Russia to agree to real negotiations

- the anonymous source noted.

Addition

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegates by quoting Otto von Bismarck and Napoleon Bonaparte. However, both historical figures never said what Medinsky attributed to them, said the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko.

A Turkish official stated that Friday's talks between Ukraine and Russia were "more positive than expected", a few hours after the meeting in Istanbul ended.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Ukraine
Brent
$65.44
Bitcoin
$103,702.50
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,189.99
Ethereum
$2,586.16