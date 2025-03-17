An underground cable "exploded" in the center of Lviv on Rynok Square
Kyiv • UNN
An underground electric cable exploded in the center of Lviv, near the "Coffee Mine". Fortunately, no one was injured, the causes of the incident are being выясняют by specialists of "Lvivoblenergo".
An underground electric cable exploded in the center of Lviv, no one was injured, the causes of the incident are being investigated, the Lviv City Council reported on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
"According to the Halych district administration, an underground electric cable "exploded" today on Rynok Square, near the "Coffee Mine"," the message says.
"None of the pedestrians were injured," the City Council noted.
The cable is on the balance sheet of PJSC "Lvivoblenergo", so now the company's specialists are finding out the cause of the incident.
