An oil depot is on fire for the third day in Russian Engels after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian oil depot "Crystal" in Engels has been burning for the third day in a row after an attack on it by a Ukrainian UAV. Local authorities reported that they did not detect an excess of concentration of harmful substances in the air.

This is reported by ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

Tanks with raw material are burning, as well as two tanks with finished gasoline, which they did not have time to ship before the air strike.

Specialists of Rospotrebnadzor continue to monitor the state of the air. Analysis of samples taken today did not reveal an excess of concentration of harmful substances within the residential area in the Engels area. Sampling will be carried out until the fire is completely extinguished. - reported in the regional government.

Earlier it became known that after the UAV attack, NASA satellites recorded a fire at the "crystal plant" oil depot of Rosrezerv, which provides fuel to the "Engels-2" military airfield. Local residents recorded videos of the consequences of the attack.

