An oil depot is on fire for the third day in Russian Engels after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 40382 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 103305 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 57594 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 79047 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 79097 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 52963 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172102 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 113642 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168749 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 95108 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4m/s
49%
747mm
Popular news

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

June 8, 04:12 AM • 19183 views

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

June 8, 04:44 AM • 14174 views

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

June 8, 05:17 AM • 16474 views

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

June 8, 07:09 AM • 14589 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13722 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13900 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172104 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 161196 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 159299 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 203395 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 78029 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 102264 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168750 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 146103 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 185962 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

An oil depot is on fire for the third day in Russian Engels after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The "crystal" oil depot in Russian Engels has been burning for the third day after an attack by a Ukrainian UAV. The authorities state that the air quality is normal, despite the burning tanks with raw materials and gasoline.

An oil depot is on fire for the third day in Russian Engels after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian oil depot "Crystal" in Engels has been burning for the third day in a row after an attack on it by a Ukrainian UAV. Local authorities reported that they did not detect an excess of concentration of harmful substances in the air.

This is reported by ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

Tanks with raw material are burning, as well as two tanks with finished gasoline, which they did not have time to ship before the air strike.

Specialists of Rospotrebnadzor continue to monitor the state of the air. Analysis of samples taken today did not reveal an excess of concentration of harmful substances within the residential area in the Engels area. Sampling will be carried out until the fire is completely extinguished.

- reported in the regional government.

Earlier it became known that after the UAV attack, NASA satellites recorded a fire at the "crystal plant" oil depot of Rosrezerv, which provides fuel to the "Engels-2" military airfield. Local residents recorded videos of the consequences of the attack.

A Russian oil depot that supplies fuel to military aircraft is on fire, according to satellite images06.06.25, 10:40 • 4686 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
NASA
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9