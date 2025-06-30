An official of a state machine-building plant overpaid almost UAH 1 million for the purchase of transformers - OGP

An official of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant of the State Enterprise "PO Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov" was exposed for purchasing transformers for the state enterprise with an overpayment of almost one million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the deputy chief engineer for energy saving and energy supply of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant of the State Enterprise "PO Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov", who organized and carried out the criminal scheme, was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Investigators established that the official, in the interests of one of the limited liability companies, when purchasing goods, set an inflated value for equipment (400kVA, 630kVA, 1000kVA), being reliably aware that their market price was significantly lower.

Seizure of UAH 240 million: Participants in the reconstruction of the water pipeline after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP are suspected

Abusing her official position, the official determined the company as having offered the lowest price proposal, which became the basis for concluding supply agreements at an inflated price.

As a result of the illegal actions of the suspect, the state suffered property damage in the form of overpaid budget funds amounting to over UAH 968,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Millions in abuses involving aircraft tires for Logistics Forces: Assistant to MP and owner of a private company received suspicion notice