An item fell on the subway tracks: KMDA explains what to do
Kyiv • UNN
KMDA explained what to do if you dropped an item on the subway tracks. Contact the station's on-duty staff or call the information center, specifying the details of the incident.
If you dropped a personal item on the subway tracks, do not try to retrieve it yourself under any circumstances. Who to contact and how to return the lost item, the KMDA told, reports UNN.
Details
According to the KMDA, the on-duty staff of each individual station, whom you should contact in person, can help you get back your lost item.
You can also call the help center at (044)-238-45-26 or 050-448-91-71. It is open 24 hours a day and has a messenger in Viber. In your request, be sure to specify the date of the incident and the approximate time, the name of the station, and the direction of the train.
If the lost item is in an accessible place, and the intervals between train movements allow you to get the item with the help of a switch rod, the station staff will return it to you immediately.
If it is about very small items, such as bank cards or headphones, employees will be able to get them only after the end of train traffic. They will do the same if the item falls under the contact rail. The next day, station staff will contact you and return your belongings.
