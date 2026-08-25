An explosion occurred in a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region: authorities reported a "war crime" and the evacuation of residents

In the village of Pishchanka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a "war crime." This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

I am working in Pishchanka, Samarivskyi district, at the scene of a war crime. I held a meeting with law enforcement officers, rescuers, representatives of local authorities and relevant services. I heard the reports. I set priority tasks. As of now, one person is known to have died as a result of the explosion. Another 11 people were injured. Three private houses were destroyed and 15 were damaged. People from the epicenter of the explosion were evacuated - Hanzha reported.

He added that he had instructed the local authorities to organize the aftermath response as quickly as possible. Law enforcement officers were tasked with ensuring order, protecting the surviving property and documenting the war crime.

A mobile police headquarters is operating in Pishchanka. It is accepting statements from people about damaged property. Access to the dangerous area is restricted. Investigators, forensic experts and all necessary services are on site - Hanzha added.

To remind you

Today, Russian occupiers dropped nine aerial bombs on Kramatorsk. The number of injured people rose to 24, including a two-month-old baby.