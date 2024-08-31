An explosion occurs in Kharkiv during an air raid alert

An explosion was heard during the air raid in Kharkiv. This was reported in Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports .

Details

“Explosion in the city. Be careful,” he wrote.

The head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleh Syniehubov, said: “The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv!”.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.

An air alert has been declared in the Kharkiv region.

Explosions occurred in Vinnytsia region