An explosion occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital: one person died and another was injured

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, one person was killed and another was injured, presumably as a result of the detonation of an unknown device. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the detonation of an unknown device. - the report says.

Investigative and operational groups, forensic experts, explosives technicians, and cynologists are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Recall

The Lviv region police qualified the drone hit on a house in the village of Sokilnyky as an attempted intentional murder. The incident occurred on December 11 at about 04:00, no one was injured, but the roof, facade, and several residential premises were damaged.