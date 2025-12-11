An explosion occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital: one person died and another was injured

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 194 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
11:59 AM • 10570 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 11032 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 12632 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 14738 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 30807 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 21126 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
December 11, 07:38 AM • 21453 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28808 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42932 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
93%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 32182 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 11694 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 8548 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 18312 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 10171 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 212 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 18550 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 30824 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 43392 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 44669 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 8822 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 23918 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 29614 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 25649 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 34083 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

An explosion occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital: one person died and another was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

An explosion occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, presumably due to the detonation of an unknown device. One person died, and another was injured.

An explosion occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital: one person died and another was injured

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, one person was killed and another was injured, presumably as a result of the detonation of an unknown device. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the detonation of an unknown device.

- the report says.

Investigative and operational groups, forensic experts, explosives technicians, and cynologists are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Recall

The Lviv region police qualified the drone hit on a house in the village of Sokilnyky as an attempted intentional murder. The incident occurred on December 11 at about 04:00, no one was injured, but the roof, facade, and several residential premises were damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast