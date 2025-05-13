An explosion occurred in one of the districts of Odesa, there is an injured person

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17082 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

12:11 PM • 27612 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52557 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 52890 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115255 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62309 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132057 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130363 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88704 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65430 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.3m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 77090 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 73071 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 68704 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 60586 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 77155 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 17082 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 22201 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115255 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132057 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130363 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 2472 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 61571 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 69661 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 74024 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 78014 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

An explosion occurred in one of the districts of Odesa, there is an injured person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1872 views

An explosion occurred in the Khadzhibeyskyi district of Odesa. Police report one injured man in the yard of a private house, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

An explosion occurred in one of the districts of Odesa, there is an injured person

An explosion occurred in the Khadzhibei district of Odesa, one person is reported injured, UNN reports citing the Odesa region police.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion in the Khadzhibei district of Odesa. It is currently known that one man was injured in the yard of a private house 

- the message says.

According to law enforcement, information about the victims is being clarified.

Add

A task force from the territorial police unit and explosives technicians have been sent to the scene.

A grenade explodes in an apartment near Kyiv, injuring a woman23.11.24, 16:15 • 23246 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$66.55
Bitcoin
$103,689.30
S&P 500
$5,893.12
Tesla
$322.51
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,257.86
Ethereum
$2,566.64