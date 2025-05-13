An explosion occurred in one of the districts of Odesa, there is an injured person

An explosion occurred in the Khadzhibei district of Odesa, one person is reported injured, UNN reports citing the Odesa region police.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion in the Khadzhibei district of Odesa. It is currently known that one man was injured in the yard of a private house - the message says.

According to law enforcement, information about the victims is being clarified.

A task force from the territorial police unit and explosives technicians have been sent to the scene.

