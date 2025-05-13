An explosion occurred in one of the districts of Odesa, there is an injured person
An explosion occurred in the Khadzhibeyskyi district of Odesa. Police report one injured man in the yard of a private house, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion in the Khadzhibei district of Odesa. It is currently known that one man was injured in the yard of a private house
According to law enforcement, information about the victims is being clarified.
A task force from the territorial police unit and explosives technicians have been sent to the scene.
