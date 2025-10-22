$41.740.01
07:25 PM • 3684 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
07:21 PM • 5764 views
US lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russia – WSJ
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 16333 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 15796 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 16889 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 17727 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 27881 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 25991 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
October 22, 01:15 PM • 14159 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
October 22, 01:10 PM • 12609 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
An explosion occurred at a factory in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Explosions rocked a plastics factory in Chelyabinsk Oblast, with eyewitnesses reporting a fire.

An explosion occurred at a factory in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia

An explosion occurred in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia, reportedly at the "Plastmas" plant, Russian Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

Details

"Explosions thundered in Chelyabinsk. A column of smoke is rising over the city. What happened is still unclear," Telegram channels reported.

It later turned out that the explosion occurred in the city of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, in the area of the "Plastmas" plant.

It was reported that emergency services were heading towards the military plant.

Recall

In Trubchevsk, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, drones hit a local substation, and in Smolensk, Russia, a thermal power plant.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

