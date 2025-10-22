An explosion occurred at a factory in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia

An explosion occurred in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia, reportedly at the "Plastmas" plant, Russian Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

Details

"Explosions thundered in Chelyabinsk. A column of smoke is rising over the city. What happened is still unclear," Telegram channels reported.

It later turned out that the explosion occurred in the city of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, in the area of the "Plastmas" plant.

It was reported that emergency services were heading towards the military plant.

Recall

In Trubchevsk, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, drones hit a local substation, and in Smolensk, Russia, a thermal power plant.