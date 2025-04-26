An explosion in Iran claimed the lives of four people, more than 500 were injured

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 1474 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

11:58 AM • 10272 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 14662 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 57451 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 38994 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 41660 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47286 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51405 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41003 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40729 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
5.5m/s
33%
751 mm
Popular news

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

April 26, 08:07 AM • 15133 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 25508 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 10081 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 34833 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 13004 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 57451 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 70568 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 101015 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 151830 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 314220 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 1474 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23975 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 61137 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 53467 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57887 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

An explosion in Iran claimed the lives of four people, more than 500 were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

An explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, probably due to improper storage of chemicals, killed four people. More than 500 were injured, an investigation is underway.

An explosion in Iran claimed the lives of four people, more than 500 were injured

An explosion in Iran, possibly caused by improper storage of chemicals, has claimed the lives of four people. More than 500 people are also reported to have been injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A powerful explosion on Saturday, likely caused by the explosion of chemical materials stored in Iran's largest port of Bandar Abbas, killed at least four people and injured more than 500.

According to one of the country's officials, the cause of the explosion may be improper storage of chemicals in the port, as the publication notes. However, the government stressed that it is too early to draw final conclusions.

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in the port of Rajai in Iran, as a result of which the number of victims in southern Iran increased to 406.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Iran
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,149.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,790.40