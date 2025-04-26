An explosion in Iran claimed the lives of four people, more than 500 were injured

An explosion in Iran, possibly caused by improper storage of chemicals, has claimed the lives of four people. More than 500 people are also reported to have been injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A powerful explosion on Saturday, likely caused by the explosion of chemical materials stored in Iran's largest port of Bandar Abbas, killed at least four people and injured more than 500.

According to one of the country's officials, the cause of the explosion may be improper storage of chemicals in the port, as the publication notes. However, the government stressed that it is too early to draw final conclusions.

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in the port of Rajai in Iran, as a result of which the number of victims in southern Iran increased to 406.