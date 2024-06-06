An enemy drone was shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region

An enemy drone was shot down over the Novomoskovsky District of the Dnipropetrovsk region, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Air defense was operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region. a unit of the Vostok Air Command shot down a drone over the Novomoskovsk region. Presumably, "Orlan" Lysak wrote on Telegram.

