An employee of a multinational corporation transferred more than $25 million to fraudsters after a fake video conference with the CFO

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 59963 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 67972 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 66961 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 46209 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 58343 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260593 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229602 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108311 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89043 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115077 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115873 views
An employee of a multinational corporation transferred more than $25 million to fraudsters after a fake video conference with the CFO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33961 views

Using the deepfake technology, fraudsters convinced a financial officer of a multinational corporation to carry out a $25 million transaction. The man, who was in the corporation's office in Hong Kong, was convinced that he was participating in a real video conference with the CFO and other employees.

Using the deepfake technology, fraudsters convinced a financial officer of a multinational corporation to carry out a $25 million transaction. The man, who was in the corporation's office in Hong Kong, was convinced that he was participating in a real video conference with the CFO and other employees. The details of the daring fraud are reported by CNN with reference to the Hong Kong police, UNN writes.

Details

According to Hong Kong police spokesman Chan Shun-jing, the deceived employee first became suspicious when he received a message that was allegedly from the company's CFO from the UK. At first, the employee suspected that it was a phishing email, as it referred to the need to conduct a secret transaction.

However, after the video call, the worker dismissed his first doubts because the other people present looked and spoke just like his familiar colleagues.

Believing that the other participants in the conversation were real, the employee agreed to transfer about $25.6 million to the specified account.

The fraud involving the fake CFO was discovered only when the employee later called the corporation's headquarters.

The Hong Kong police did not disclose the name or details of the company or employee. However, they added that this case is one of several recent episodes in which fraudsters have been using deepfake technology to swindle people out of their money.

Six suspects have already been arrested.

Young fraudsters who created fake investment Telegram channels and defrauded victims of UAH 400 thousand will be tried in Kyiv31.01.24, 10:47 • 44710 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

News of the World
cnnCNN
hong-kongHong Kong

Contact us about advertising