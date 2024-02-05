An employee of a multinational corporation transferred more than $25 million to fraudsters after a fake video conference with the CFO

Using the deepfake technology, fraudsters convinced a financial officer of a multinational corporation to carry out a $25 million transaction. The man, who was in the corporation's office in Hong Kong, was convinced that he was participating in a real video conference with the CFO and other employees. The details of the daring fraud are reported by CNN with reference to the Hong Kong police, UNN writes.

Details

According to Hong Kong police spokesman Chan Shun-jing, the deceived employee first became suspicious when he received a message that was allegedly from the company's CFO from the UK. At first, the employee suspected that it was a phishing email, as it referred to the need to conduct a secret transaction.

However, after the video call, the worker dismissed his first doubts because the other people present looked and spoke just like his familiar colleagues.

Believing that the other participants in the conversation were real, the employee agreed to transfer about $25.6 million to the specified account.

The fraud involving the fake CFO was discovered only when the employee later called the corporation's headquarters.

The Hong Kong police did not disclose the name or details of the company or employee. However, they added that this case is one of several recent episodes in which fraudsters have been using deepfake technology to swindle people out of their money.

Six suspects have already been arrested.

Young fraudsters who created fake investment Telegram channels and defrauded victims of UAH 400 thousand will be tried in Kyiv