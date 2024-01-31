Young fraudsters who created fake investment Telegram channels and defrauded victims of UAH 400 thousand will be tried in Kyiv

A group of fraudsters who defrauded more than 100 victims of 400 thousand hryvnias through Telegram channels will be tried in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

In August 2022, a 19-year-old man and four other participants, including a minor born in 2005, reportedly began to extort money from gullible people via Telegram.

They created and administered Telegram channels, including "Eagles of Investment", "Solid V.R.", "Honest Mr. Orlov", and "Making Money Together".

They offered their subscribers to make "investments" in casinos and receive super-high profits, and made fake positive reviews of their activities. They persuaded citizens to transfer money to bank cards under their control, after which they withdrew the funds of the deceived people and misappropriated them. According to the investigation, they were believed by more than 100 Ukrainian citizens, whom they defrauded of a total of UAH 400 thousand.

Prosecutors sent the indictment against the 19-year-old and four members of the criminal organization to court. They are accused of fraud committed by an organized group.

