Young fraudsters who created fake investment Telegram channels and defrauded victims of UAH 400 thousand will be tried in Kyiv

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Young fraudsters who created fake investment Telegram channels and defrauded victims of UAH 400 thousand will be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

Five people, including a minor, will stand trial in Kyiv for creating fake investment schemes on Telegram and luring money from citizens.

A group of fraudsters who defrauded more than 100 victims of 400 thousand hryvnias through Telegram channels will be tried in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

In August 2022, a 19-year-old man and four other participants, including a minor born in 2005, reportedly began to extort money from gullible people via Telegram.

They created and administered Telegram channels, including "Eagles of Investment", "Solid V.R.", "Honest Mr. Orlov", and "Making Money Together".

They offered their subscribers to make "investments" in casinos and receive super-high profits, and made fake positive reviews of their activities. They persuaded citizens to transfer money to bank cards under their control, after which they withdrew the funds of the deceived people and misappropriated them. According to the investigation, they were believed by more than 100 Ukrainian citizens, whom they defrauded of a total of UAH 400 thousand.

Prosecutors sent the indictment against the 19-year-old and four members of the criminal organization to court. They are accused of fraud committed by an organized group.

Anastasia Ryabokon

