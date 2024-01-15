Drug traffickers and fraudsters: members of the "Twenty" criminal organization will be tried

An indictment has been sent to court against 14 members of two separate units of the Twenty criminal organization, who were involved in drug trafficking and fraud. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the criminal organization was run by brothers, two residents of Kryvyi Rih. The organizers distributed responsibilities among themselves: one was responsible for drug sales in the city, the other for a fraudulent scheme to seize citizens' funds, and then "reported" to the organizers.

The essence of the fraudulent scheme was that the victims were sent messages about the possibility of receiving assistance for internally displaced persons. After people registered on phishing sites, the criminals received access codes to bank accounts and distributed the victims' funds among themselves.

The members of another unit of the Twenty's specialized in the manufacture and sale of drugs. On the territory of the rented premises, the dealers set up a drug lab where they grew and packaged cannabis. They sold drugs in small batches exclusively from hand to hand and for cash.

In the course of their activities, the suspects earned more than two million hryvnias per month.

Recall

In February last year, more than 1,200 law enforcement officers conducted a special operation and detained 37 members of the Twenty-seven criminal community, including ten leaders. The organizers of the drug trade were three residents of Kryvyi Rih with connections in the criminal environment. The drug cartel network consisted of three criminal organizations and six organized groups. According to preliminary data, the monthly profit of the defendants from drug sales reached more than one million US dollars.

They wanted to import a strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive