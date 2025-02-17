Ukrainian military defeat a column of enemy tanks with USSR flags in Kursk region

The defense forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation broke a column of enemy vehicles with Soviet flags during one of the assaults. This is reported by the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The Russians again stormed the 47th Brigade and its allies in the Kursk region. A convoy of more than a dozen tanks and about a company of enemies - the "elite" Russian 155th Marine Brigade with the flags of the - the brigade said in a statement.

It is noted that Russian tanks were traveling through a minefield, and the enemy column was attacked by a swarm of Ukrainian drones.

