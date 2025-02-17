Ukrainian military defeat a column of enemy tanks with USSR flags in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The 47th Magura Brigade repelled an assault by the “elite” 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation in Kursk region. An enemy convoy of a dozen tanks exploded in a minefield and was attacked by Ukrainian drones.
The defense forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation broke a column of enemy vehicles with Soviet flags during one of the assaults. This is reported by the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.
The Russians again stormed the 47th Brigade and its allies in the Kursk region. A convoy of more than a dozen tanks and about a company of enemies - the "elite" Russian 155th Marine Brigade with the flags of the
It is noted that Russian tanks were traveling through a minefield, and the enemy column was attacked by a swarm of Ukrainian drones.
