Ukrainian military defeat a column of enemy tanks with USSR flags in Kursk region

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61993 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85941 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109136 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84061 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119733 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101590 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154902 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98248 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66650 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36272 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145408 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177678 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59638 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98653 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134758 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136666 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164849 views
Ukrainian military defeat a column of enemy tanks with USSR flags in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110040 views

The 47th Magura Brigade repelled an assault by the “elite” 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation in Kursk region. An enemy convoy of a dozen tanks exploded in a minefield and was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

The defense forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation broke a column of enemy vehicles with Soviet flags during one of the assaults. This is reported by the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The Russians again stormed the 47th Brigade and its allies in the Kursk region. A convoy of more than a dozen tanks and about a company of enemies - the "elite" Russian 155th Marine Brigade with the flags of the

- the brigade said in a statement.

It is noted that Russian tanks were traveling through a minefield, and the enemy column was attacked by a swarm of Ukrainian drones.

ImageImageImage

117 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses16.02.25, 21:40 • 56363 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

