An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.67 occurred in Poltava region - SES

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.67 has occurred in Poltava region. This is reported by the State Emergency Service with reference to the data of the Main Center for Special Control, UNN reports.

"At 18.21, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.67 occurred between Poltava and Reshetylivka. The tremors were recorded at a depth of 3 km," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, there were no negative consequences and no calls to the State Emergency Service.

An earthquake was felt in Poltava - media