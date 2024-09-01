An earthquake was recorded near the occupied Crimea - Special Control Center

On the morning of September 1, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded near the Crimean peninsula. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The source of the earthquake is reported to be in the eastern part of the Black Sea, 20 kilometers southeast of the Crimean coast, at a depth of 6 km.

According to the classification, the earthquake was classified as barely perceptible. Some people who were calm inside the building, particularly on the upper floors, could notice the vibrations. It is assured that the earthquake did not pose a threat to the population of Ukraine.

Before that, a similar earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 was recorded in the Crimea on June 22, 2023.

Recall

On August 19, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 was recorded in eastern Turkey. The tremor occurred in the Karliova district of Bingel province at a depth of 7 km at 21:15 local time.

Japan's Prime Minister canceled a trip abroad due to the risk of a major earthquake