In Ukraine, amid an agreement with the US, an audit of permit holders for strategic deposits was initiated

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she initiated an audit of subsoil users of strategically important deposits, UNN writes.

I instructed the Ministry of Economy and the State Geological Survey to conduct an audit of all subsoil users who received permits for strategically important deposits. - Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to her, they plan to "check who is actually working and who is holding licenses without extraction." Such objects, she said, must either yield results or be returned to auction for bona fide investors.

"We also decided to restart tenders for hydrocarbon distribution in the Mezhyhirska and Svichanska areas. The terms have been updated – with the right for a US partner to buy out products and a guarantee that other participants will not be offered more favorable terms. This is the fulfillment of the provisions of the American-Ukrainian agreement on the creation of a reconstruction investment fund," the Prime Minister noted.

"Our natural resources must work for the economy of Ukraine," she emphasized.

