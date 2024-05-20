Explosion was reported in Myrhorod community in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
An audible explosion was reported in the Myrhorod community of Poltava region, but there is no official information, UNN reports.
Details
"The sound of an explosion was heard in the Myrhorod community in Poltava region," Suspilne reports.
Previously
Prior to that, the UAF aircraft warned of a missile in the direction of Myrhorod.
An air alert has been declared in Ukraine.