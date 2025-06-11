In temporarily occupied Crimea, the "Saki" airfield is on fire: satellite images
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at the "Saki" airfield in occupied Crimea, engulfing the runway and warehouses. The occupiers are in a panic after the destruction of the radar station and a massive drone attack.
A fire broke out at the "Saki" airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The runway and warehouses are on fire, according to the monitoring group "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.
Details
"There is a fire at the "Saki" airfield in Novofedorivka, according to the "Crimean Wind" monitoring group, citing satellite imagery," the report said.
It is noted that the fire occurred on the runway and in warehouses.
Maybe they're smoking again, wherever they want. Or maybe something just hit it. Airfields have been burning a lot lately
Addendum
ATESH agents from among Russian servicemen report that after the successful destruction of the Russian 96L6E radar on April 25 in the Saki area, the occupiers are alarmed and even panicked.
Occupied Crimea has been subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents report explosions in Yevpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia and other cities, preliminarily. The occupiers' air defense shot down more than 10 targets.