Additional train is launched between Odesa and Vinnytsia on peak dates: what travelers need to know

An additional train will run between Odesa and Vinnytsia in early July, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Good news for those planning a trip between Odesa and Vinnytsia! We are assigning an additional train №708/707 Odesa – Vinnytsia – Odesa for peak dates - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

It is reported that the train will run on July 4 and 6:

from Odesa - departure at 08:11, arrival in Vinnytsia at 14:15;

from Vinnytsia - departure at 15:05, arrival in Odesa at 20:59

The train will stop at stations: Podilsk, Vapniarka, Zhmerynka, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

The train, as indicated, consists of compartment carriages with seating, meaning no sleeping berths. "And one more life hack for convenience: odd-numbered seats are by the window, even-numbered are closer to the compartment door," the company noted.

Tickets, as indicated, are already on sale.

