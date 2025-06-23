Additional train is launched between Odesa and Vinnytsia on peak dates: what travelers need to know
Kyiv • UNN
An additional train 708/707 has been scheduled between Odesa and Vinnytsia for July 4 and 6, 2025, which will stop in Podilsk, Vapniarka, and Zhmerynka. The train will consist of compartment cars with seating.
An additional train will run between Odesa and Vinnytsia in early July, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Good news for those planning a trip between Odesa and Vinnytsia! We are assigning an additional train №708/707 Odesa – Vinnytsia – Odesa for peak dates
It is reported that the train will run on July 4 and 6:
- from Odesa - departure at 08:11, arrival in Vinnytsia at 14:15;
- from Vinnytsia - departure at 15:05, arrival in Odesa at 20:59
The train will stop at stations: Podilsk, Vapniarka, Zhmerynka, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.
The train, as indicated, consists of compartment carriages with seating, meaning no sleeping berths. "And one more life hack for convenience: odd-numbered seats are by the window, even-numbered are closer to the compartment door," the company noted.
Tickets, as indicated, are already on sale.
Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional trains for the summer season to a number of popular destinations20.06.25, 18:13 • 2750 views