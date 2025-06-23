$41.830.15
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Additional train is launched between Odesa and Vinnytsia on peak dates: what travelers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

An additional train 708/707 has been scheduled between Odesa and Vinnytsia for July 4 and 6, 2025, which will stop in Podilsk, Vapniarka, and Zhmerynka. The train will consist of compartment cars with seating.

Additional train is launched between Odesa and Vinnytsia on peak dates: what travelers need to know

An additional train will run between Odesa and Vinnytsia in early July, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Good news for those planning a trip between Odesa and Vinnytsia! We are assigning an additional train №708/707 Odesa – Vinnytsia – Odesa for peak dates

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

It is reported that the train will run on July 4 and 6:

  • from Odesa - departure at 08:11, arrival in Vinnytsia at 14:15;
    • from Vinnytsia - departure at 15:05, arrival in Odesa at 20:59

      The train will stop at stations: Podilsk, Vapniarka, Zhmerynka, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

      The train, as indicated, consists of compartment carriages with seating, meaning no sleeping berths. "And one more life hack for convenience: odd-numbered seats are by the window, even-numbered are closer to the compartment door," the company noted.

      Tickets, as indicated, are already on sale.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

