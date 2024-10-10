An 81-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv as a result of shelling

A civilian was injured in Kharkiv as a result of shelling. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

An 81-year-old woman was injured in an enemy shelling in Kharkiv and several residential buildings were damaged. Police have already begun documenting this war crime.

According to law enforcement, the occupiers struck a residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district using a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb. The explosion occurred in an open area, which damaged the windows and facades of neighboring buildings.

The woman was injured and hospitalized.

