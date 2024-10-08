28 people injured in morning Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA

Two strikes by Russian troops on Kharkiv resulted in 28 people being injured and 17 hospitalized. During the day, the enemy used 7 guided bombs and 2 UAVs against Kharkiv region, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Two strikes on Kharkiv's Industrial District resulted in 28 people being injured. Of these, 17 were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old boy, the youngest victim - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, three victims were hospitalized in serious condition. Sixteen are in moderate condition, the rest are in light condition.

Liquidation of the consequences of the arrival is underway.

According to Sinegubov, the enemy used 7 guided aerial bombs and 2 UAVs against unarmed residents of Kharkiv region over the past day.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB, preliminary, production was damaged - RMA