28 people injured in morning Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157818 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132929 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140158 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177569 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111890 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169044 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104668 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137393 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136877 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73796 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105363 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107562 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169047 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196540 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185620 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136877 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137393 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144919 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136427 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153441 views
28 people injured in morning Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA

28 people injured in morning Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA

 • 11696 views

Two strikes on Kharkiv's Industrial district resulted in 28 people being injured and 17 hospitalized. The enemy used 7 guided aerial bombs and 2 UAVs against Kharkiv region over the last day.

Two strikes by Russian troops on Kharkiv resulted in 28 people being injured and 17 hospitalized. During the day, the enemy used 7 guided bombs and 2 UAVs against Kharkiv region, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Two strikes on Kharkiv's Industrial District resulted in 28 people being injured. Of these, 17 were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old boy, the youngest victim

- Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, three victims were hospitalized in serious condition. Sixteen are in moderate condition, the rest are in light condition.

Liquidation of the consequences of the arrival is underway. 

According to Sinegubov, the enemy used 7 guided aerial bombs and 2 UAVs against unarmed residents of Kharkiv region over the past day.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB, preliminary, production was damaged - RMA08.10.24, 11:00 • 11468 views

Julia Shramko

War
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

