An 8-month-old baby among those injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv, post office on fire
Kyiv • UNN
An 8-month-old baby and five adults are injured during the Russian army's attack on Kharkiv, which sets a post office and 7 cars on fire.
An 8-month-old baby and five adults were injured in an enemy shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian army. A post office is on fire as a result of KAB shelling, UNN reports , citing the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov.
"An eight-month-old baby and five adults were injured in a terrorist attack on Kharkiv," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
Also, according to him, as a result of the attack , 7 cars of the company, which was targeted by the Russian army, are burning. The investigation of the arrival site is ongoing.
The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, added that the strike had left post offices on fire.
"A post office is on fire as a result of KAB shelling. 7 trucks are burning," he wrote.
Recall
On Sunday, June 30, the Russian army struck Kharkiv, which resulted in a fire in a civilian non-residential building.