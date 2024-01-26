Among people over 70, 30 percent use the Internet regularly - KIIS representative

About a third of Ukrainians over the age of 70 use the Internet every day. This was announced by the deputy director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology Anton Grushetsky during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Overall, KIIS found that at least 80% of Ukrainians use the Internet for at least three hours a day. Another 10% use the Internet every day, but for less than three hours a day.

At the same time, there is an age gap. While 100% of young people use the Internet, the older people are, the less often they use the Internet. Among people aged 70 and older, 30% use the Internet.