Ammunition depot on fire in krasnodar region of russia

In the krasnodar region of the russian federation, a fire and the detonation of ammunition occurred after a UAV attack. This is reported by the roszmіs, reports UNN.

Details

An explosion occurred at night at an ammunition depot in the village of kamenny in the tikhoretsky district of the krasnodar region of russia after a drone attack.

According to local residents, the strike caused a fire and the detonation of explosives.

The governor of the region confirmed the attack, saying that two drones were shot down by air defense and electronic warfare systems, but that the wreckage of one of them caused a fire.

For safety reasons, residents of nearby villages have been temporarily evacuated. Fire and emergency services are working at the site. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties among the local population.

