"Ammunition and drones are our priority needs on the battlefield": Zelensky thanks Denmark for aid package

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Denmark for announcing another package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $250 million. He said that the new package would include ammunition and drones, UNN reports.

I am grateful to Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the government, parliament and all Danish people for announcing today the 15th package of military assistance to Ukraine. Ammunition and drones are our top priorities on the battlefield - Zelensky wrote on social media.

He assured us that he appreciates that all agreements are being implemented quickly and efficiently.

He also thanked Denmark for its leadership and unwavering support of Ukraine in the "struggle for common values, principles and freedom.

Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $250 million.

Denmark has reached an agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees. Ukraine can count on Denmark's support for the next ten years.