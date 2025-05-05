American tourist impaled on metal fence of Colosseum: more than 80 stitches applied to lower back

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22223 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90427 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144103 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149664 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166577 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185242 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225431 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112370 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105721 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104172 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

Bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48840 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 8382 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48907 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144120 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149677 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225435 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102022 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66342 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69446 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 76414 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 34279 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 51677 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

American tourist impaled on metal fence of Colosseum: more than 80 stitches applied to lower back

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

In Rome, a tourist from the USA, residing in Taiwan, suffered serious spinal injuries while trying to climb over the fence of the Colosseum. He was hospitalized in serious condition and underwent surgery.

American tourist impaled on metal fence of Colosseum: more than 80 stitches applied to lower back

An American tourist visiting Rome was injured in the spine while trying to climb over the metal fence of the Colosseum. This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

According to the publication, dozens of witnesses watched in horror as a 47-year-old US citizen living in Taiwan screamed in pain after stumbling upon the metal fence of the historical monument.

Eyewitnesses of the terrible incident called for help, as the tourist, stuck on the fence, screamed until he lost consciousness. Law enforcement officers and paramedics quickly arrived at the scene, but it took them more than 20 minutes to remove him from the fence

- reports Il Messaggero.

The publication also suggested that the man probably tried to get a better look at the Colosseum, which is why he was trapped. After the tourist was released, he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

According to FoxNews, the victim was hospitalized in serious condition, the lumbar wound was stitched with more than 80 stitches. The man could not speak for several hours after the incident.

He was on vacation with family and friends and had only been in Rome for a few days

- reports Il Messaggero.

Addition

A terrible incident occurred less than a week after Pope Francis was buried in the Roman church of Santa Maria Maggiore. According to the Vatican, the funeral ceremony on April 26 in St. Peter's Basilica gathered more than 250,000 mourners from all over the world to the country's capital.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
