American tourist impaled on metal fence of Colosseum: more than 80 stitches applied to lower back

An American tourist visiting Rome was injured in the spine while trying to climb over the metal fence of the Colosseum. This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

According to the publication, dozens of witnesses watched in horror as a 47-year-old US citizen living in Taiwan screamed in pain after stumbling upon the metal fence of the historical monument.

Eyewitnesses of the terrible incident called for help, as the tourist, stuck on the fence, screamed until he lost consciousness. Law enforcement officers and paramedics quickly arrived at the scene, but it took them more than 20 minutes to remove him from the fence - reports Il Messaggero.

The publication also suggested that the man probably tried to get a better look at the Colosseum, which is why he was trapped. After the tourist was released, he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

According to FoxNews, the victim was hospitalized in serious condition, the lumbar wound was stitched with more than 80 stitches. The man could not speak for several hours after the incident.

He was on vacation with family and friends and had only been in Rome for a few days - reports Il Messaggero.

Addition

A terrible incident occurred less than a week after Pope Francis was buried in the Roman church of Santa Maria Maggiore. According to the Vatican, the funeral ceremony on April 26 in St. Peter's Basilica gathered more than 250,000 mourners from all over the world to the country's capital.