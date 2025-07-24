$41.770.00
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Already 39 injured from Russian KABs in Kharkiv, including 6 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

In Kharkiv, 39 people, including 6 children, were injured as a result of KAB strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district. A civilian enterprise was destroyed, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Already 39 injured from Russian KABs in Kharkiv, including 6 children

The number of victims as a result of the enemy's KAB strike on Kharkiv continues to grow - there are already 39 of them, including 6 children, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, the aftermath of the enemy's 2 KAB strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district is being eliminated. According to updated data, 39 people were injured, 6 of them children.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, currently, 6 injured people are in medical facilities, including 2 children: a 17-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, in moderate condition. One woman is in serious condition.

"The destruction is significant," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted. Previously, according to his data, the glazing of 5 residential buildings, the building of a communal enterprise, 25 cars were damaged, and 7 more cars burned down.

"One civilian enterprise, which was hit by a KAB, was actually destroyed. Thanks to a timely reaction after the alarm signal, people managed to leave the premises," Syniehubov pointed out.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that settlements in the north of the region, Kupyansk, Vovchansk, and Borova directions are under constant enemy attacks. "The occupiers are destroying residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities," Syniehubov pointed out.

In Kupyansk, according to his data, water and gas supply networks were destroyed as a result of the strikes. "Restoration is not yet possible due to constant shelling. Despite the threat, about 1,300 residents still remain in the city," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

"Every day we evacuate from 10 to 50 people, everyone receives humanitarian, legal aid, temporary housing in Kharkiv or assistance with moving to other regions.  Currently, 344 settlements in the region are under evacuation status," Syniehubov noted.

Recall

Earlier, 37 injured people were known.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
