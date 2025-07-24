Already 39 injured from Russian KABs in Kharkiv, including 6 children

The number of victims as a result of the enemy's KAB strike on Kharkiv continues to grow - there are already 39 of them, including 6 children, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, the aftermath of the enemy's 2 KAB strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district is being eliminated. According to updated data, 39 people were injured, 6 of them children. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, currently, 6 injured people are in medical facilities, including 2 children: a 17-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, in moderate condition. One woman is in serious condition.

"The destruction is significant," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted. Previously, according to his data, the glazing of 5 residential buildings, the building of a communal enterprise, 25 cars were damaged, and 7 more cars burned down.

"One civilian enterprise, which was hit by a KAB, was actually destroyed. Thanks to a timely reaction after the alarm signal, people managed to leave the premises," Syniehubov pointed out.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that settlements in the north of the region, Kupyansk, Vovchansk, and Borova directions are under constant enemy attacks. "The occupiers are destroying residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities," Syniehubov pointed out.

In Kupyansk, according to his data, water and gas supply networks were destroyed as a result of the strikes. "Restoration is not yet possible due to constant shelling. Despite the threat, about 1,300 residents still remain in the city," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

"Every day we evacuate from 10 to 50 people, everyone receives humanitarian, legal aid, temporary housing in Kharkiv or assistance with moving to other regions. Currently, 344 settlements in the region are under evacuation status," Syniehubov noted.

