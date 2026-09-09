Members of the High Council of Justice Maselko, Moroz and Lukyanov, who were caught feasting at one of Kyiv’s most expensive restaurants, received nearly UAH 5 million in payments between the three of them after their dismissal. This was reported by Volodymyr Boyko, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war and investigative journalist, according to UNN.

He recalled that after Russia’s massive attack on the capital on August 20, members of the High Council of Justice celebrated the resignation of their colleague Dmytro Lukyanov on a large scale during working hours at one of Kyiv’s most expensive restaurants, "Mario Ristorante Italiano," which caused public outrage. After their dismissal, Roman Maselko received UAH 1 950 000, Mykola Moroz received UAH 1 037 964, and Dmytro Lukyanov received UAH 1 986 406.

In total, UAH 4 million 974 thousand 370 was spent from the state budget on the three HCJ members upon their dismissal - he reported.

According to the veteran, Maselko was remembered at the HCJ only for blocking the consideration of disciplinary complaints and taking part in the feast at Mario. In addition, in February 2024 he resorted to fraud—he arranged a one-day leave for himself in order to receive nearly UAH 300 thousand "for health improvement," Boyko reported.

He emphasized that Moroz was also known for blocking disciplinary complaints and taking part in the HCJ feast. In addition, before his dismissal, the High Council of Justice appointed him, despite the fact that he had not worked a single day in the judicial system, as a judge of the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal, the veteran wrote.

As for Lukyanov, Boyko noted, he was the one who arranged the feast for members of the High Council of Justice at one of Kyiv’s most expensive restaurants to mark his dismissal.

Overall, the veteran spoke negatively about the HCJ, calling it a symbol of corruption and moral unscrupulousness.

This is the fate of any institution that professional "civil society activists" undertake to reform. But the HCJ is also a symbol of the economic and military collapse Ukraine will suffer if "civil society activists" are not removed from managing state institutions and officials’ salaries are not brought into line with common sense and the budget’s real capabilities - Boyko concluded.

As is known, in August, three members of the High Council of Justice—Roman Maselko, Mykola Moroz and Dmytro Lukyanov—were dismissed from it. In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice," their powers officially ended due to the expiration of the legally defined term of service in office, without the right to be re-elected for consecutive terms.