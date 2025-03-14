Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff
Over the past day, 146 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 103 air strikes, carried out about six thousand shellings and involved 2,509 kamikaze drones.
146 battles took place on the front last day, almost half of which were in two directions - in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary for 8:00 a.m. on March 14, showing a map of hostilities for March 13, writes UNN.
The enemy launched 103 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 154 guided bombs. In addition, he carried out about six thousand attacks, 166 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 2,509 kamikaze drones for destruction.
"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces and one ammunition depot of the Russian invaders," the statement said.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions five times yesterday towards the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Doroshivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Zagryzove and Boguslavka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Torske, Yampolivka and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Grigoryvka, Novy, Novomykhailivka.
In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled seven assaults by the occupying forces near the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one battle was recorded in the area of Chasovy Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Druzhba.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy made five vain attempts to break through near Kostyantynopol and Burlatsky.
In the Gulyaipilsky direction, eight combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and Novopil.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted 12 offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Pyatikhatok, Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the directions of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.
In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 37 air strikes using 54 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 203 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including three from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.
