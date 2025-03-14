Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15296 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104920 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167516 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105600 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342288 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173181 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144596 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196065 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124771 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108132 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32845 views

Over the past day, 146 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 103 air strikes, carried out about six thousand shellings and involved 2,509 kamikaze drones.

Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

146 battles took place on the front last day, almost half of which were in two directions - in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary for 8:00 a.m. on March 14, showing a map of hostilities for March 13, writes UNN.

In total, 146 combat clashes took place over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 103 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 154 guided bombs. In addition, he carried out about six thousand attacks, 166 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 2,509 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces and one ammunition depot of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions five times yesterday towards the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Doroshivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Zagryzove and Boguslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Torske, Yampolivka and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Grigoryvka, Novy, Novomykhailivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled seven assaults by the occupying forces near the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one battle was recorded in the area of Chasovy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy made five vain attempts to break through near Kostyantynopol and Burlatsky.

In the Gulyaipilsky direction, eight combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted 12 offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Pyatikhatok, Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the directions of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 37 air strikes using 54 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 203 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including three from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: 1410 occupiers eliminated, tanks and armored vehicles destroyed14.03.25, 07:10 • 24162 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kupyansk
