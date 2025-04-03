Almost every third teacher in Ukraine shows signs of professional burnout - educational ombudsman
Kyiv • UNN
According to surveys, a significant proportion of lecturers and teachers in Ukraine experience professional burnout and need psychological assistance and support in coping with stress.
In higher education institutions of Ukraine, 16% of teachers experience signs of burnout, and 18% tend to avoid their work tasks. In schools, 54% of teachers experience professional burnout. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Educational Ombudsman Service.
Details
According to a survey of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How are you?", conducted in February this year among teachers and students of 29 higher education institutions, almost every third teacher has signs of hidden burnout.
The results of a survey conducted by the "All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How are you?" show that 16% of teachers in higher education institutions have signs of burnout, which are manifested through emotional detachment, cynicism and disappointment. Another 18% are prone to avoiding work tasks, procrastination, and loss of motivation. At the same time, only 35% of teachers believe that they can cope with stress
School teachers also experience professional burnout. According to the study "Educational Front. Impact of the war on educators", organized by the GoGlobal educational foundation and conducted at the end of 2022, 54% of teachers also indicated that they feel their own professional burnout, 54% of teachers indicated that they need psychological help. Another 7% of teachers found it difficult to answer regarding this need.
29% of teachers need skills to identify signs of stress in others, and 37% need skills to cope with their own stress.
Most students need support
A survey conducted by the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How are you?" among students showed that about 52% of them need intervention of varying degrees of intensity to receive psychological assistance.
A 2022 GoGlobal study showed that 75% of schoolchildren had cognitive manifestations of stress, and 46% were more likely to experience stress and psychological trauma than not.
Addition
Ukrainians are increasingly seeking psychological help, and the level of prejudice regarding mental health is gradually decreasing. If in 2022 46% categorically denied the possibility of turning to psychologists, now this figure has almost halved — to 22%.
The results of the study, conducted in December 2024 — January 2025 within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How are you?", were reported by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.