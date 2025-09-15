$41.310.00
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 976 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 3170 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 11193 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 19326 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 43411 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 67040 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 101840 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 84739 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83101 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46029 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Publications
Exclusives
Almost a third of battles on one front: General Staff updates combat map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 187 combat engagements over the past day, 58 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched three missile strikes, 79 air strikes, and carried out 4,945 shelling attacks.

Almost a third of battles on one front: General Staff updates combat map

Almost a third of the 187 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 15, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 187 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy, as indicated, launched three missile strikes with seven missiles and 79 air strikes, dropping 117 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, it carried out 4945 shellings, 117 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6337 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two missile and 15 air strikes, used five missiles and dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 193 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction yesterday, ten combat engagements took place near Vovchansk and in the direction of Otradne.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times. They tried to advance in the direction of Stavky and near the settlements of Shandryholove, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Shakhove, Vilne, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Filia, Dachne, Novoivanivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Voskresenka, Novoivanivka, Maliivka, Tolstoy, Oleksandrogad, Ternove, Berezove, Temerivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions of the occupiers.

Another 910 soldiers and a lot of equipment lost: the General Staff calculated enemy losses for the day15.09.25, 07:50

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine