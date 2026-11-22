In Kyiv, after almost a day of emergency repair and restoration work, water supplies have begun to be restored for residents on the capital’s right bank. Specialists managed to restore the operation of the pumping equipment; however, water will not return to all buildings at the same time. This is reported by Kyivvodokanal, according to UNN.

Details

Water supplies are gradually being restored to residents in the right-bank part of Kyiv following an accident whose consequences utility workers had been addressing for almost a day.

According to Kyivvodokanal, emergency crews managed to restore the main technological processes and establish the operation of the pumping equipment necessary for stable water supply. The pressure in the water networks is currently gradually increasing.

At the same time, the company warns that water will return to apartments unevenly: in some buildings it may appear earlier, while residents of others will have to wait.

Restoration takes time: the networks and reservoirs must be filled, and the standard pressure restored. Therefore, water supplies will be restored gradually in different buildings - Kyivvodokanal explained.

The company said that emergency crews worked practically without interruption for a day in order to restore the operation of the damaged facility.

Despite the restoration of the equipment’s operation, no precise timeframe for the full stabilization of water supplies on Kyiv’s right bank has yet been announced. Kyivvodokanal assured that it would inform consumers about further changes in the system’s operation.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that Kyiv had stopped accepting wastewater from Vyshneve and explained whether the utility accident poses a threat to the city.