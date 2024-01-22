ukenru
Almost 90 people died in the US due to bad weather

Almost 90 people died in the US due to bad weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30772 views

Severe weather in the United States has left at least 89 people dead over the past week, with fatalities reported in multiple states. This dangerous weather continues, posing a threat across the country.

At least 89 people have died in the United States over the past week due to bad weather. This is reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Tennessee, 25 people were killed by frost, strong winds and snowfall, and 16 local residents were reported dead in Oregon.

In addition, fatalities were reported in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Mississippi, Kentucky, Washington, Wisconsin, New York, and New Jersey.

AddendumAddendum

Hazardous weather persisted in the United States this weekend. Tens of millions of people faced bitterly cold, below-average temperatures on Saturday, and the eastern half of the country is likely to experience some of the coldest weather this season with dangerously cold winds and warnings of severe frost extending into North Florida.

According to the National Weather Service, driving will be dangerous in large parts of the country from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Warming is expected by the middle of the week, which will lead to a thaw.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

