Almost 2000 Russians entered Poland on false visas over 22 months - Head of the Supreme Audit Office

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Almost 2000 Russians entered Poland on false visas over 22 months - Head of the Supreme Audit Office

Kyiv • UNN

Polish auditors found violations in the issuance of visas in 2018-2023. More than 1800 Russian citizens received visas “without legal grounds” after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Almost 2000 Russians entered Poland on false visas over 22 months - Head of the Supreme Audit Office

Polish auditors found violations and corruption in the visa issuance system in the period 2018-2023. This was used by more than 1800 citizens of the Russian Federation, who received visas to enter the country “without any legal basis” during 22 months of 2021-22. In the near future, Russian citizens are going to be checked through Polish special services.

Writes UNN with reference to Rzeczpospolita and Euronews.

The Supreme Audit Office (NIK) has reported widespread irregularities and corruption in the Polish visa issuance system in 2018-2023. A total of 46 violations were identified. At the same time, the Chairman of the Supreme Audit Office commented on the findings, noting:

“Without any legal grounds”, it was the easiest, fastest and cheapest way to enter the territory of the Republic of Poland and the EU, which was used by more than 1,800 Russian citizens between March 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

That is, after the start of Russia's large-scale aggression in Ukraine.

From November 2022 to May 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs operated a non-transparent and corrupt mechanism of influence on certain Polish consuls in order to speed up the processing of visa applications. ... This includes issuing visas without the applicant's personal appearance

- said Marian Banas, Head of NIK.

The Accounting Chamber is preparing a case for the prosecutor's office. The investigation involves Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk, who was previously fired in connection with the incident.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it “the biggest scandal in Poland in the 21st century.

The head of the Polish government emphasized that “over five years, the PiS government has issued more than half a million visas to Russians. After the attack on Ukraine, almost 2,000 Russians received Polish visas.

Where were Mr. Duda, Mr. Kaczynski, and Mr. Morawiecki at the time?

 asks Tusk.

Currently, Poland has announced a toughening of the visa regime.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that Russian citizens should be subject to a special vetting procedure by the security services because they commit sabotage in the EU.

Recall

European intelligence agencies warn of Russian plans for large-scale sabotage across the continent, including explosions, arson and attacks on infrastructure that could lead to civilian casualties.

SBU exposes five criminals who committed sabotage in Ukraine on Russia's order10.10.24, 13:15 • 13204 views

