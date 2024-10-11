Almost 2000 Russians entered Poland on false visas over 22 months - Head of the Supreme Audit Office
Polish auditors found violations in the issuance of visas in 2018-2023. More than 1800 Russian citizens received visas “without legal grounds” after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Polish auditors found violations and corruption in the visa issuance system in the period 2018-2023. This was used by more than 1800 citizens of the Russian Federation, who received visas to enter the country “without any legal basis” during 22 months of 2021-22. In the near future, Russian citizens are going to be checked through Polish special services.
The Supreme Audit Office (NIK) has reported widespread irregularities and corruption in the Polish visa issuance system in 2018-2023. A total of 46 violations were identified. At the same time, the Chairman of the Supreme Audit Office commented on the findings, noting:
“Without any legal grounds”, it was the easiest, fastest and cheapest way to enter the territory of the Republic of Poland and the EU, which was used by more than 1,800 Russian citizens between March 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023.
That is, after the start of Russia's large-scale aggression in Ukraine.
From November 2022 to May 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs operated a non-transparent and corrupt mechanism of influence on certain Polish consuls in order to speed up the processing of visa applications. ... This includes issuing visas without the applicant's personal appearance
The Accounting Chamber is preparing a case for the prosecutor's office. The investigation involves Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk, who was previously fired in connection with the incident.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it “the biggest scandal in Poland in the 21st century.
The head of the Polish government emphasized that “over five years, the PiS government has issued more than half a million visas to Russians. After the attack on Ukraine, almost 2,000 Russians received Polish visas.
Where were Mr. Duda, Mr. Kaczynski, and Mr. Morawiecki at the time?
Currently, Poland has announced a toughening of the visa regime.
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that Russian citizens should be subject to a special vetting procedure by the security services because they commit sabotage in the EU.
Recall
European intelligence agencies warn of Russian plans for large-scale sabotage across the continent, including explosions, arson and attacks on infrastructure that could lead to civilian casualties.
