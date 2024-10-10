Law enforcers have exposed five more Russian accomplices who set fire to vehicles of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in two regions of Ukraine. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The defendants acted on the orders of Russian special services and were recruited through Telegram channels, where they were looking for "easy money". However, they never received the promised money, and instead of earning money, they were suspected by Ukrainian law enforcement.

In particular, in the Kyiv region , two Russian accomplices who set fire to a relay cabinet of Ukrzaliznytsia were detained.

Also in Odesa, three local residents were detained who set fire to a military minibus and signal equipment on a railway track near the regional center. Law enforcement officers detained the suspects while they were preparing to commit another arson attack.

SBU investigators have served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons under martial law). The criminal actions of the two Odesa arsonists are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the SBU said.

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addendum

It is noted that one of the detainees in Kyiv region is a repeat offender from Luhansk region who previously served a sentence for drug trafficking and hooliganism.

He involved a 16-year-old accomplice, a student of a technical school, in subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country. Later, they were preparing to continue a series of arson attacks on railway facilities to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who mobilized to the Ukrainian Armed Forcesto correct Russian strikes on the Ukrainian army. He faces life imprisonment.