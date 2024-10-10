ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
SBU exposes five criminals who committed sabotage in Ukraine on Russia's order

SBU exposes five criminals who committed sabotage in Ukraine on Russia's order

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13162 views

Law enforcers detained five people who set fire to vehicles of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities on the orders of Russia. The offenders face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Law enforcers have exposed five more Russian accomplices who set fire to vehicles of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in two regions of Ukraine. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

The defendants acted on the orders of Russian special services and were recruited through Telegram channels, where they were looking for "easy money". However, they never received the promised money, and instead of earning money, they were suspected by Ukrainian law enforcement.

In particular, in the Kyiv region , two Russian accomplices who set fire to a relay cabinet of Ukrzaliznytsia were detained.

Also in Odesa, three local residents were detained  who set fire to a military minibus and signal equipment on a railway track near the regional center. Law enforcement officers detained the suspects while they were preparing to commit another arson attack.

SBU investigators have served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons under martial law). The criminal actions of the two Odesa arsonists are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the SBU said. 

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addendum

It is noted that one of the detainees in Kyiv region is a repeat offender from Luhansk region who previously served a sentence for drug trafficking and hooliganism.

He involved a 16-year-old accomplice, a student of a technical school, in subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country. Later, they were preparing to continue a series of arson attacks on railway facilities to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who mobilized to the Ukrainian Armed Forcesto correct Russian strikes on the Ukrainian army. He faces life imprisonment.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

