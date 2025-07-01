Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced

In the first half of 2025, sanitary and irreversible losses of Russian army personnel in Ukraine amounted to 230,180 people, which conditionally constitutes 19 divisions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armored combat vehicles in the first 6 months of the current year. This conditionally constitutes 42 tank battalions. The most tanks were lost by the Russians in February - 331 units, the most enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in January-March - 610 and 607 units, respectively.

Since the beginning of 2025, 21,021 units of the occupiers' vehicles have been destroyed and damaged. The enemy suffered the most losses in April - the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 4,104 units of vehicles.

For comparison: in 2024, the Russians lost 22,000 cars and tankers.

Over the past day, June 30, Russian troops lost 970 people and 36 artillery systems. The total number of Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is over one million people.