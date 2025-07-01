$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
10:00 AM • 488 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 7107 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 50532 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 60992 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 39532 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 105220 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160458 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 78740 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77402 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 82363 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 28653 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 35142 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 55636 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 32729 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 22436 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 50532 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 60992 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 91868 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 102186 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160458 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Igor Klymenko
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Greece
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 23503 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 110137 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 112136 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 108391 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 118163 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 153 views

In the first half of 2025, the Russian army suffered personnel losses in Ukraine of 230,180 people and 1,311 tanks. The occupiers also lost 2,885 armored combat vehicles and 21,021 units of automotive equipment.

Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced

In the first half of 2025, sanitary and irreversible losses of Russian army personnel in Ukraine amounted to 230,180 people, which conditionally constitutes 19 divisions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armored combat vehicles in the first 6 months of the current year. This conditionally constitutes 42 tank battalions. The most tanks were lost by the Russians in February - 331 units, the most enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in January-March - 610 and 607 units, respectively.

Since the beginning of 2025, 21,021 units of the occupiers' vehicles have been destroyed and damaged. The enemy suffered the most losses in April - the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 4,104 units of vehicles.

For comparison: in 2024, the Russians lost 22,000 cars and tankers.

Reminder

Over the past day, June 30, Russian troops lost 970 people and 36 artillery systems. The total number of Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is over one million people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9