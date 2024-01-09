Almost 1000 employees donated to MHP: donations will help save 2933 lives

Last year, 997 MHP employees donated more than 440 liters of blood. These donations will help save 2933 lives. This was reported by the MHP press service, according to UNN.

Details

MHP has been joining the donor movement for several years in a row. It does so to help rescue wounded defenders and treat civilian patients.

"We organize Donor Days, when our employees can donate blood at work," the statement reads.

In order to attract even more donors and promote a culture of donation among the team, in 2023 MHP signed a memorandum of partnership with the NGO DonorUA.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all MHP's social projects have been aimed at supporting those who need it most: our defenders, medical institutions, orphanages, internally displaced people and the elderly. Our company's corporate social responsibility is formed around the common experience, goals and values of our employees. And providing the country with donor blood and its components is of great importance for national security and defense, especially in times of war," MHP emphasizes.

HelpHelp

DonorUA is the only professional system for recruiting and navigating blood donors. It supports the work of 22 blood centers and cooperates with the Ministry of Health, the Ukrainian Center for Transplant Coordination, the WHO, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Global Blood Fund.

MHP is an international company in the field of agro and food technologies. It is currently undergoing a transformation into a culinary company. One of the areas of this transformation is development in the HoReCa and retail segments. As of June 2023, MHP is developing more than 1,500 retail outlets of various types. In addition to the Döner Market safe street food outlets, it includes the Myasomarket chain of culinary ideas stores, Ezha Svezha, Nasha Ryaba, and Ukrainske Kurche.